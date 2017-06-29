Lightning's Erik Condra: Back surgery deemed successful
Condra recently underwent successful back surgery, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season, Syracuse.com reports.
Condra, who served as captain for the 2017 Eastern Conference champion AHL Syracuse team, reportedly dealt with a herniated disc in the Calder Cup Finals that weakened his leg muscles and affected his skating ability. The 30-year-old has wiggled his way into NHL games every year since entering the league with the Senators in 2010, but he's still not on the fantasy radar as a part-time player.
