Condra was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Condra continues to rack up the frequent-flyer miles as he bounces back and forth between Syracuse and Tampa Bay. While the winger has failed to register a point in his seven NHL appearances, he has tallied five goals and 14 helpers in 21 outings with the Crunch. The 30-year-old figures to slot into the lineup if either Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) or Brayden Point (undisclosed) is unavailable after leaving Wednesday's contest early.