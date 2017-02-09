The Lightning recalled Condra from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Tyler Johnson (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body) and Alex Killorn (undisclosed) are all considered day-to-day, so Condra was brought up to big club in case one of the aforementioned players is unable to go Friday against Minnesota. The 30-year-old winger has played well in the minors this season, racking up 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 29 games with AHL Syracuse. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role if he cracks the lineup against the Wild.