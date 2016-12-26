Condra was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Friday, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

The winger has only played in seven games this year, and hasn't tallied a point, so this quick trip down could be an attempt to spark some offensive production. He should be back up for Wednesday's game against Montreal, but even if he is, his lack of scoring doesn't make him a very good fantasy option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola