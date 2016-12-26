Lightning's Erik Condra: Sent down to AHL
Condra was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Friday, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
The winger has only played in seven games this year, and hasn't tallied a point, so this quick trip down could be an attempt to spark some offensive production. He should be back up for Wednesday's game against Montreal, but even if he is, his lack of scoring doesn't make him a very good fantasy option.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Recalled from AHL•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Recalled from AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Sent to AHL Syracuse on Monday•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Recalled from minors•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Sent back to minors•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Recalled from AHL on Monday•