Dumont was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

A physical speedster, Dumont has crafted five goals, five assists and 24 PIM in 19 games with Syracuse this season. He figures to be an adequate fill-in option with a number of Lightning forwards injured, but we can't see him sticking for the long haul, considering he's plied his trade mostly in the AHL since being taken in the fifth round of the 2009 draft.