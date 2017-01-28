Dumont cleared waivers Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

The undersized but pesky pivot managed 15 shots and 20 hits in only eight games following his latest call-up to the NHL. Despite the relentless playing style, Dumont is still looking for his first career goal. It hasn't been announced whether he'll head to AHL Syracuse having cleared waivers, but that's likely to be the case with the NHL in hiatus for the All-Star break.