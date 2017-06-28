Dumont inked a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday worth $650,000 annually.

Like many of his peers, Dumont's contract will become a one-way deal starting with the 2018-19 season, which will force the Lightning to either keep him on their 23-man roster or risk losing him via waivers. In the meantime, the 26-year-old will certainly be looking to increase his games played (39) and point total (4) from last year. Where the center begins the season -- AHL or NHL -- will largely depend on his performance during training camp this fall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...