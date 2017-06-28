Dumont inked a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday worth $650,000 annually.

Like many of his peers, Dumont's contract will become a one-way deal starting with the 2018-19 season, which will force the Lightning to either keep him on their 23-man roster or risk losing him via waivers. In the meantime, the 26-year-old will certainly be looking to increase his games played (39) and point total (4) from last year. Where the center begins the season -- AHL or NHL -- will largely depend on his performance during training camp this fall.