Dotchin was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

Here we have a hulking defenseman on the last year of his entry-level contract, so the Bolts will have a chance to evaluate Dotchin to see where he might fit in the future plans. In the interim, he'll be on hand in case Victor Hedman (illness) misses his second straight game Tuesday night against the Ducks.