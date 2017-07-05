Dotchin was re-signed to a two-year, one-way contract with the Lightning valued at $812,500 on Wednesday.

While Dotchin was left unprotected for the expansion draft, the Bolts still hold this prospect in high regard. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound defenseman tacked on 11 assists in 35 game as a rookie this past season, and he produced 105 PIM in just as many contests with AHL Syracuse. The one-way element of his new deal means he'll require waivers in order to be send down to the minors.