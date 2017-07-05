Dotchin was re-signed to a two-year, one-way contract with the Lightning valued at $812,500 on Wednesday.

While Dotchin was left unprotected for the expansion draft, the Bolts still hold this prospect in high regard. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound defenseman tacked on 11 assists in 35 game as a rookie this past season, and he produced 105 PIM in just as many contests with AHL Syracuse. The one-way element of his new deal means he'll require waivers in order to be send down to the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...