Dotchin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday, TSN reports.

This kid has come a long way since the Bolts called his name in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2012 draft. He's collected nine helpers and 12 points in 33 AHL games -- which is a decent pace for a defenseman -- and he's a goalie's best friend due to the 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame that he posts up in front of the crease. He'll need to work on his skating before he can secure a full-time NHL role, but in the coming years, fantasy owners shopping for a guy to pad the PIM totals could be well-served looking in Dotchin's direction -- he's already spent 77 minutes in the box over 33 AHL games this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola