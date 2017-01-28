Dotchin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday, TSN reports.

This kid has come a long way since the Bolts called his name in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2012 draft. He's collected nine helpers and 12 points in 33 AHL games -- which is a decent pace for a defenseman -- and he's a goalie's best friend due to the 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame that he posts up in front of the crease. He'll need to work on his skating before he can secure a full-time NHL role, but in the coming years, fantasy owners shopping for a guy to pad the PIM totals could be well-served looking in Dotchin's direction -- he's already spent 77 minutes in the box over 33 AHL games this season.