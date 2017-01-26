Lightning's Jason Garrison: Appears ready for return

Garrison (illness) is expected to suit up Thursday night against the Panthers.

A fearless defender, Garrison has racked up 56 hits and 61 blocked shots this campaign, so he'll be welcomed back with open arms; the struggling Bolts will face a Panthers team that is only one point ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings.

