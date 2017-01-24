Lightning's Jason Garrison: Could return Tuesday

Garrison (illness) is a game-time decision for Tuesday night's road matchup with the Blackhawks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garrison has only missed one game due to his sickness and even if he doesn't suit up Tuesday, the game-time decision designation makes it highly likely that he'll be back by Thursday for a road game against the Panthers. The 32-year-old is riding an 11-game point drought and isn't likely to help in most fantasy formats, aside from maybe those that reward hits.