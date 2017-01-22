Lightning's Jason Garrison: Out Saturday with illness
Garrison will miss Saturday's game against the Coyotes with an illness, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fortunately for Tampa, Victor Hedman is returning after missing three games with an illness of his own. With Garrison now day-to-day, it could mean more minutes for Brayden Coburn.
