Lightning's Jason Garrison: Still sick Tuesday
Garrison (illness) is a scratch for Tuesday night's showdown in Chicago.
Garrison is apparently not well enough to suit up Tuesday, and so will miss his second consecutive game to the bug. Jake Dotchin is likely to see more ice time while Garrison remains out sick.
