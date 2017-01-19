Lightning's Joel Vermin: Game-time call Thursday
Vermin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday night against the Sharks.
Vermin has only drawn into 14 games since making his NHL debut in November of 2015. The Swiss national doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy attention.
More News
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Demoted to AHL Monday•
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Notches two points in season debut•
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Called up from minors•
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Lightning's Joel Vermin: Impressive play might deliver roster spot•