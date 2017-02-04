The Lightning recalled Vermin from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Ondrej Palat is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, so Vermin will round out Tampa Bay's depth at forward while the veteran winger is in recovery mode. The 24-year-old forward has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching 17 points in 27 games with AHL Syracuse, but will likely be reassigned as soon as Palat is fit to play.