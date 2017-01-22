Lightning's Joel Vermin: Reassigned to AHL
Vermin was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
The winger only played in one game, and only logged 5:17 in that game, in his week-long stint in the NHL. His departure from Tampa Bay likely signals a return from injury by J.T. Brown, who Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports is close to coming back.
