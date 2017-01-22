Vermin was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

The winger only played in one game, and only logged 5:17 in that game, in his week-long stint in the NHL. His departure from Tampa Bay likely signals a return from injury by J.T. Brown, who Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports is close to coming back.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola