Vermin was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Vermin hasn't had much of a run with the Lightning this season, but the 24-year-old winger has notched 13 points (seven goals, six assists) with the Crunch. He will essentially replace Matthew Peca (sent back to Syracuse on Saturday) on the active roster, but it's unlikely he will produce enough to obtain fantasy value in the majority of fantasy leagues.