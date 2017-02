Vermin was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

As a rookie, Vermin's role has naturally been limited the season; he's averaged 11:20 of ice time per contest, contributing three helpers in an 11-game span. The Bolts don't play again until Friday, so there's a chance that he could return to the big club before then -- it largely depends on the health of Ryan Callahan, who is working his way back from a hip injury.