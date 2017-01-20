Lightning's Joel Vermin: Will play Thursday
Vermin (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's game in San Jose.
The winger hasn't played yet since being called up on Sunday, so it's unclear what to expect from him this time up. With two points in his first game, and then no scoring in his next seven, it would be safe to assume he will be a low impact player against the Sharks, who allow the fourth fewest goals per game in the league with 2.31.
