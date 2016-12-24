Drouin was removed from Friday's eventual shutout loss to the Capitals with an undisclosed injury.

According to Lightning beat writer Bryan Burns, Drouin is set for further evaluation after leaving the contest in the second period. Sure, like every other team, the Bolts will benefit from the holiday recess, but defenseman Braydon Coburn also sustained an undetermined malady in the game to join notable fantasy players Nikita Kucherov (lower body), Steven Stamkos and Ryan Callahan -- just to name a few -- on the injury list. Still, this team went through a barrage of injuries similar to this last season and went as far as the conference semifinals, so there's at least that.