Drouin scored his first goal in six games in Saturday's shootout win over Anaheim.

The goal gives Drouin 32 points, which equals his career mark set in 2014-15. And he did it in 45 games -- that's 25 fewer than in 2014-15. Drouin was particularly productive in a 15-game span between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16; he scored seven goals and totalled 16 points. Drouin's game has clearly taken a big step forward, although his production has been a bit slower in his last eight games (two goals, one assist). He's still young. The consistency will come.