Drouin scored his first goal in six games in Saturday's shootout win over Anaheim.

The goal gives Drouin 32 points, which equals his career mark set in 2014-15. And he did it in 45 games -- that's 25 fewer than in 2014-15. Drouin was particularly productive in a 15-game span between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16; he scored seven goals and totalled 16 points. Drouin's game has clearly taken a big step forward, although his production has been a bit slower in his last eight games (two goals, one assist). He's still young. The consistency will come.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola