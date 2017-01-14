Drouin provided the only goal for the Lightning in their 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Drouin has been piling on the points lately, securing at least one point in each of his last four games with two goals and three helpers in that span. He sent five shots between the pipes in this latest contest, making good on a first-period marker set up by veteran playmaker Valtteri Filppula. While he did his job at even strength Friday, it's worth noting that Drouin has six goals and seven assists on the man advantage this campaign, which is already seven more than he had as a rookie two years back. Use him well.