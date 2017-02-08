Lightning's Jonathan Drouin: Has multi-point night in home win
Drouin scored a goal with an assist and plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.
Drouin has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time he lit the lamp four times in three straight outings Dec. 17-22. He has been a streaky scorer this season, so perhaps this is the start of another hot run after he cooled a bit at the end of January. The Quebec native has a career-best 34 points after the two-point game.
