Drouin (undisclosed) is active for Wednesday's contest with the Canadiens, Erik Erlandsson of The Tampa Tribune reports.

Drouin exited Friday's game against the Capitals in the second period with the mystery ailment but it appears it was nothing serious as he'll return to action without missing a start. The 21-year-old center racked up 13 points over 10 games prior to his malady but will be facing one of the league's best Wednesday in Carey Price who's posting a prolific 2.14 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last 14 outings.