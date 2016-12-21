Drouin notched a power-play goal -- the eventual game-winner -- and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wings.

He's been operating at a highly fantasy-friendly clip recently, having put up 10 points (evenly split between goals and assists) over his last eight games. A couple injury absences have held Drouin back this year, but the way he's looked, the 21-year-old could still end up cracking 50 points for the first time if he can stay healthy.