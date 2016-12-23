Drouin scored two goals -- one of them into an empty net -- and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

He skated 20:01 in this one, marking the seventh time this year that Drouin's exceeded the 20-minute mark -- a sure sign of faith from the coaching staff. The 21-year-old has been rewarding that faith in a big way recently, having racked up seven goals and 13 points along with a plus-7 rating over his last nine games. After a rocky opening to his career, Drouin has rapidly grown into one of the league's budding young stars.