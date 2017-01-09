Drouin tallied a goal and a power-play assist in a 6-2 defeat against the Penguins on Sunday.

The 21-year-old loves playing against the Penguins. In five career games versus Pittsburgh, he has scored four times, and that doesn't even include the four goals he scored in last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Of course, Drouin has done a lot of scoring against everybody lately. He has 12 goals and 26 points in 34 games this season. Over his last 16 contests, he has scored eight times and is averaging more than a point per game. Drouin is likely just beginning to discover his fantasy potential.