Racine was not extended a qualifying offer Monday by the Lightning and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Racine has appeared in just one career NHL game with the Panthers back in 2013 and has since seen stints in the AHL for both the Rampage and Pirates. Racine was traded to Tampa Bay back in January, but he will now be on the open market once NHL free agency begins on July 1.

