Lightning's J.T. Brown: Now 12 games without a point
Brown has gone 12 games without a point.
He contributes in other ways. Brown leads the Bolts in PIM with 43 in 27 games and sits fifth on the squad with 43 hits. He's a speedy skater, but the finish is limited.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Out Wednesday with upper-body ailment•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Cracks goal column against Islanders•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Gets first goal of season•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Will serve as healthy scratch Sunday•