Brown (face) took the ice for Sunday's practice in a red non-contact jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While it's certainly encouraging to see Brown skate Sunday after missing the last three games, Smith notes that since it was just Brown's first practice and it was in a red jersey, it's unlikely that he'll suit up for Monday's tilt in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old is riding a seven-game point drought and hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 14, making him an unappealing fantasy option.