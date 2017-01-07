Brown had to be helped off the ice after getting elbowed by Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds.

Brown is stuck in a rut with a 19-game goal drought that will be extended to 20 at the conclusion of Saturday's contest. During that span, the winger has garnered a lone assist along with a minus-4 rating. With injuries piling up, the Lightning will likely need to recall a player from AHL Syracuse if Brown is unable to play Sunday against Pittsburgh.