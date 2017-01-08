Brown (face) will not play in Sunday's game against the Penguins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brown took an elbow to the face in Saturday's contest, causing him to miss Sunday's tilt in addition. He last notched a point Dec. 22 against the Blues and owns just four over 35 contests on the seasons, making his absence from the lineup less of a factor in the majority of fantasy leagues. Brown makes his biggest impact in the physical department, notching 60 hits thus far. His next chance to return comes Thursday against the Sabres, but the newly-recalled Michael Bournival will join the lineup in his place.