Brown (face) won't play Thursday against Buffalo, Lightning beat writer Erik Erlendsson reports.

Brown's continued absence will test Tampa Bay's depth up front, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as his meager offensive production -- four points in 35 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in most formats. The Lightning should release another update on the 26-year-old winger's status once he's healthy enough to be activated off injured reserve.