Gudlevskis was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Lindsay Kramer of The Post-Standard reports.

Gudlevskis gets the promotion after Ben Bishop exited Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury. The Lightning have yet to provide any additional details, so it's unclear how long Gudlevskis will be up in the NHL. The Latvian has appeared in a mere two contests with Tampa Bay, none of which have come this season; it seems unlikely he will see too much ice now, as the team will turn the reins over to Andrei Vasilevskiy while Bishop is sidelined.