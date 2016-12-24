Lightning's Kristers Gudlevskis: Enters in third period of loss
Gudlevskis stopped three shots after entering in the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals.
The game was far gone, with Gudlevski making his first appearance of the season. In his only start last year, the 24-year-old gave up one goal on 32 shots.
