Gudlevskis was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has only unleashed the Latvian once this season -- he had been thrust into relief duty Dec. 23, when the Bolts were shut out by the Capitals on the road. At this stage, Gudlevskis figures to primarily play second fiddle to interim starter Andrei Vasilevskiy with Ben Bishop (lower body) on injured reserve, but his stay might be short-lived as the latter is expected back near the middle of the month.