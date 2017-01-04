Gudlevskis was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Bryan Burns of TampaBayLightning.com reports.

Gudlevskis had a near negligible impact during his seven game stay in the majors, stopping three of three saves while logging just 11:27 of ice time during a Dec. 23 gam with the Capitals. The Latvian netminder will now head back to the minors where he's gone 5-4-2 with a 2.89 GAA and .884 save percentage this season with the Crunch.