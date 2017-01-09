Gudlevskis will rejoin the Lightning in place of Adam Wilcox.

Gudlevskis was sent back to the minors Jan. 4 after supplying just 11:27 of ice time in relief during the Dec. 23 tilt against the Capitals. Despite returning as the backup, Andrei Vasilevskiy should continue to shoulder nearly all the load in goal until Ben Bishop (lower body) is ready to return.