The Lightning's trade of Nikita Nesterov clears space for Witkowski to remain with the team indefinitely, reports Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Bolts' general manager Steve Yzerman moved Nesterov to the Habs because he felt they'd lose either Witkowski or Nesterov to waivers. Witkowski, who has two assists in 14 games this season, is a right shot and that fits Stevie Y's R-L approach to balance on the blue line. Just don't expect much by way of offence.