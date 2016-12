Joseph signed a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday.

Joseph is on Canada's team at the World Junior Championship, which starts on Dec. 26. He has been an offensive force in the QMJHL this season -- Joseph is tied for the league lead in goals (25). And he has 45 points overall in just 29 games. Joseph was drafted by the Bolts in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.