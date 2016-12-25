Taormina leads the Syracuse Crunch with 24 points and is on pace to best his 41 points in 61 games last season.

Taormina is an elite puck-moving defender, but he's picked up more work of late in all roles. And he's excelling. Trouble is, Taormina is now 30 and his best-before date for NHL action is rapidly approaching. He may forever be an AHL star.