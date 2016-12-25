Lightning's Matt Taormina: Having great season in AHL
Taormina leads the Syracuse Crunch with 24 points and is on pace to best his 41 points in 61 games last season.
Taormina is an elite puck-moving defender, but he's picked up more work of late in all roles. And he's excelling. Trouble is, Taormina is now 30 and his best-before date for NHL action is rapidly approaching. He may forever be an AHL star.
More News
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Sent to AHL on Monday•
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Promoted from AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Secures one-year, two-way extension•
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Recalled from AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Reassigned to AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Matt Taormina: Recalled by Lightning on Monday•