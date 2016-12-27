Peca was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

The Lightning sent four skaters down to the minors on Tuesday, opening the door for Peca to be called up to the big club. The 23-year-old center, who will now be in line to make his NHL debut as early as Wednesday, has proved to be an efficient point-producer for the Crunch, tallying 43 over 65 games during the 2015-16 campaign while notching 17 over 28 games this season. While the Ontario native is unlikely to garner significant minutes in the early portion of his first stint in the majors, he's proved himself capable in the AHL, making him an interesting name to keep tabs on as the NHL season progresses.