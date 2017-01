Peca scored the first goal of his career in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

His second-period tally tied the game 1-1 at the time. Peca's picked up three points in his first five NHL games, but he's skating third-line minutes and has just seven shots on net. As an undersized 23-year-old whose AHL and college numbers have been more decent than spectacular, he shouldn't exactly have fantasy owners swooning.