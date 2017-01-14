Peca was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Peca has performed decently in the NHL this season, recording a pair of points, despite a modest level of ice time (11:32 average) over nine games. He has turned up a minus-3 rating, but it's not surprising to see a rookie struggle with the defensive aspect of the game right out of the gate. He's likely to be called back up in the event of more injuries by the Bolts.