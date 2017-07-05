Peca inked a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Peca saw action in 10 games for the Lightning last season, garnering two points, nine shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. Given the two-way nature of the center's deal, it is unlikely the team is envisioning a full-time role for the upcoming campaign, but he figures to be on coach Jon Cooper's shortlist of call-ups.