Bournival was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Bournival has tallied five goals and eight helpers in his 24 minor league outings this season. If he suits up against the Blues on Thursday, it would be the second NHL stint for the center during the 2016-17 campaign after appearing in three games earlier in the year. Fantasy owners may want to hold off on snatching up the 24-year-old, considering he averaged a meager 6:47 of ice time in those contests.