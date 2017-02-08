Bournival was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

The depth pivot shed his non-contact sweater earlier this week and skated in practice, so his move back to the minors could be a sign that he's ready for a conditioning stint. Either way, Bournival has just two points in 17 games with a minus-4 rating this season, rendering him worthless in the majority of fantasy landscapes.

