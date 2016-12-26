Bournival was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, TSN reports.

Bournival was agressive by his standards upon his latest call-up, collecting one goal on five shots, two hits, and a blocked shot in a pair of games. The AHL's Crunch have a game coming up Monday, so we'd expect to see Bournival play in that game before the Lightning decide whether to call him back up for Wednesday's home tilt against the Habs.