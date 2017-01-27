Lightning's Michael Bournival: Out Thursday with upper-body injury
Bournival will not suit up for Thursday night's away game against the Panthers due to an upper-body injury.
Bournival isn't much of a scorer, as his two points on the season will attest, but the Lightning may miss the fourth-line toughness that he brings to the ice on a nightly basis. Gabriel Dumont could see more ice time Thursday and going forward if Bournival remains sidelined for long.
